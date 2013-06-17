Video Is Supposedly Coming To Instagram This Week

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing app, is expected to add video this week, TechCrunch reports.



Facebook is holding a product event on June 20, but it hasn’t released any details.

Some have speculated that the big product announcement will be an RSS reader similar to Google Reader.

But now it sounds like a Vine-killer may be the news, a source familiar with the press event told TechCrunch.

Four weeks ago, Matthew Keys reported that Facebook was testing a video feature for Instagram similar to Twitter’s Vine app. The new feature would allow users to share and upload videos from their mobile devices between five to 10 seconds in length.

But Facebook doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to releasing copycat apps. Think Poke, Facebook’s Snapchat clone and Facebook Places, the social network’s now defunct Foursquare clone.

We’ll be covering Facebook’s product event this Thursday, so be sure to come back to SAI for the news.

