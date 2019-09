Instagram CEO Cancels Appearance At Cannes Ahead Of Mysterious Press Event At Facebook

There are rumours swirling that Facebook’s Instagram is preparing to roll out a new video feature this week.



The plot thickens as Instagram’s CEO, Kevin Systrom, canceled a pre-scheduled appearance at the Cannes Lions advertising festival also happening this week.

Mashable’s Todd Wasserman¬†first reported the news.

Instagram’s new video feature is said to mimic Twitter’s popular video app, Vine. Vine lets users record a six second video with built-in editing.

Facebook has said it’s going to announce a new product at an event on June 20, and the evidence is stacking up that video in Instagram could be it.

Here’s what a Vine looks like:¬†

