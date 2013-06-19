Instagram CEO Cancels Appearance At Cannes Ahead Of Mysterious Press Event At Facebook

There are rumours swirling that Facebook’s Instagram is preparing to roll out a new video feature this week.



The plot thickens as Instagram’s CEO, Kevin Systrom, canceled a pre-scheduled appearance at the Cannes Lions advertising festival also happening this week.

Mashable’s Todd Wasserman first reported the news.

Instagram’s new video feature is said to mimic Twitter’s popular video app, Vine. Vine lets users record a six second video with built-in editing.

Facebook has said it’s going to announce a new product at an event on June 20, and the evidence is stacking up that video in Instagram could be it.

Here’s what a Vine looks like:

