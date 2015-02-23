Celebrities are mad that no one at Instagram will verify their accounts

Celebs are P.O.’d after Instagram announced it would no longer be verifying accounts, The New York Post reports.

Verification on Instagram, much like on Twitter, gives your account a little blue check mark to prove to other users that this account is the real deal. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the verified.

But now, Instagram is backing off from this practice, so celebrities, brands, and noted public figures are SOL.

According to the Post, “…sources say Instagram, owned by Facebook, ran into “serious legal problems” over its verification process and has been forced to pause it. Some suspect Twitter, which also has a verification system, had an issue with Instagram’s.”

A pointed message on the Instagram “help page” reads: “It’s not currently possible to request a verified badge.”

The Post reports that current “unverified Instagram users include Julia Roberts,Charlize Theron, Katie Holmes and Kate Hudson.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.