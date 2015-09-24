Instagram is leaving Twitter in the dust

Yesterday, Facebook reported that Instagram — the photo-based social network that Facebook bought for $US1 billion in 2012 — has passed 400 million monthly active users.

That places it firmly ahead of Twitter, which has had around 300 million MAUs for the last year. Interim CEO Jack Dorsey and CFO Anthony Noto were very up front about the service’s lack of user growth on Twitter’s last earnings call, but so far they have not explained how they’re going to change the service to pick up more users.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.