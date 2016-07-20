Instagram is going crazy for Nike's new sports bra ads with curvy models

Nike’s new sports bras are getting a lot of attention.

The brand has taken to social media to promote the Nike Pro Bra collection and is being praised for the campaign.

The Nike Women Instagram page posted a series of photos with sports bra facts, while slyly promoting body positivity and inclusivity.

Two of the women featured in the campaign are model Paloma Elsesser and yoga instructor Claire Fountain, known for Trill Yoga. The inclusion of fit and curvy women to the campaign has been largely met with positive comments.

One user commented that she loved the campaign: “Kudos for showing a real woman. I say keep it coming! Woman of all sizes deserve fabulous fitness clothes. Thank you and thank you for the innovation and technology to keep our breasts looking and feeling great as we work out.

“This is great!!! So excited to start to see fit women who look like me in the media!” another user praised.

The company doesn’t mention plus size and instead focuses on the importance of finding the right sports bra size for athletes of all sizes.





The campaign is definitely a step in the right direction for the incredibly popular athletic company.

