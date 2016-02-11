Instagram is finally starting to let people switch between multiple accounts

Instragram. Photo: Getty Images

One of the oldest complaints about Instagram has been that it doesn’t allow you to easily switch between different accounts.

Now Instagram appears to have added a feature in its app for some users that lets them switch accounts without having to log in or out. As first noticed by Latergramme, some Instagram users are seeing a new option in their account settings to add another account without logging out.

If multiple accounts are logged in, Instagram’s notifications will tell you which account receives likes and comments.

Most people likely don’t have a need for multiple accounts in Instagram, but those who manage brand or professional accounts should find it useful — not to mention teens who have finstagrams and rinstagrams for sharing different kinds of photos.

Instagram originally began testing multi-account logins on Android last year, but it looks like the feature is starting to be made available more broadly. “We are always testing new features within our community,” an Instagram spokesperson told Tech Insider, declining to provide more specifics.

