Instagram Is Back Up

Instagram went down briefly Thursday afternoon. Cue the madness and despair.
“#tbt” posts were forced to wait while Instagram worked out the kink.
When you tried accessing both the app and the desktop version, nothing would load.
The app looked like this:
And the website looked like this:
Twitter immediately exploded with upset Insta users.
#instagram goes down. World explodes.
— Dave Lee (@rollerderbydave) August 28, 2014
I actually feel lost without instagram. What has my life come to.
— Tay (@taylee__) August 28, 2014
instagram come back to me
— zoe (@ZoeCross2) August 28, 2014
Is anyone else’s instagram not working!?!? Er ma gurg I can’t survive without it
