Instagram Is Back Up

Instagram went down briefly Thursday afternoon. Cue the madness and despair.

“#tbt” posts were forced to wait while Instagram worked out the kink.

When you tried accessing both the app and the desktop version, nothing would load.

The app looked like this:

And the website looked like this:

Twitter immediately exploded with upset Insta users.

I actually feel lost without instagram. What has my life come to.

— Tay (@taylee__) August 28, 2014

instagram come back to me

— zoe (@ZoeCross2) August 28, 2014