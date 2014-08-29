Instagram Is Back Up

Rebecca Borison

Instagram went down briefly Thursday afternoon. Cue the madness and despair.

“#tbt” posts were forced to wait while Instagram worked out the kink. 

When you tried accessing both the app and the desktop version, nothing would load.

The app looked like this:

Instagram

And the website looked like this:

Screen Shot 2014 08 28 at 4.12.40 PMInstagram

Twitter immediately exploded with upset Insta users.

Tagged In

instagram sai-us