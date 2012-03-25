Instagram Inches Closer To Launching On Android

Instagram just unveiled a new sign-up page for Android users.



Instagram designer Tim Van Damme has a thumbnail of the image which appears to have some bits of the of the new user interface tucked away behind the landing page.

There aren’t any other hints as to what the app will look like or when it will come out.

Instagram announced at South By Southwest the Android version of the mobile photo-sharing application would come out very soon.

(Thanks to The Next Web’s Matt Brian, who first spotted the site.)

