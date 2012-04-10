Check Out This Historic Photo Of The Instagram Team At Facebook HQ

Keegan Jones, a designer at Facebook, just posted a photo of the entire Instagram team visiting Facebook HQ. It’s on Instagram, of course.



You can compare it against the photos of the team and investors here. We count 12, including cofounders Kevin Systrom (far right, purple shirt) and Mike Kriger (right side, plaid shirt). Instagram reportedly has 13 employees. So who’s missing.

Here’s the photo. Historic.

Photo: Keeg via Instagram

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.