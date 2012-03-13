Instagram Has One Employee For Every 3 Million Users

Instagram just hired its ninth employee and now has over 27 million users. That’s approximately 3 million users per employee. It is worth pointing out that Instagram hasn’t even released its app on Android yet.



As we discuss in a recent note, we believe Instagram is a model for future startups because:

It is extremely capital efficient—cloud hosting and open-source software have slashed the costs of starting a company.

It harnesses new distribution channels (social and mobile).

It’s not monetizing, which is fine—with plummeting operating costs for startups, they should focus on building a great product and building an audience first.

Click here to read our note on how Instagram is the future of startups →

Photo: news reports and company releases

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.