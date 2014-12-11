Instagram Now Has 300 Million Users, Making It Larger Than Twitter

Instagram has announced that it has officially reached 300 million active users, making it larger than Twitter.

Instagram users are also now posting 70 million photos and video a day.

Instagram shared the news in a blog post, where it also announced new verified badges for celebrities, athletes, and brands.

Since launching four years ago, Instagram’s photo sharing service has seen incredible growth, expanding from 100 million active users in 2012 to 200 million in March of this year.

With 300 million users, Instagram has now surpassed Twitter, which currently has 284 million users, according to Recode.

Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom also touched on how the company would deal with its recent growth, stating that “as more people join, keeping Instagram authentic is crucial” and promising to “keep Instagram free from the fake and spammy accounts that plague much of the web.”

You can read Systrom’s entire blog post right here.

