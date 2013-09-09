Instagram Has 150 Million Monthly Active Users

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.

Instagram revealed that it has more than 150 million monthly active users (MAUs), a gain of 128 million since Facebook acquired the app last year. For comparison Twitter had around 200 million MAUs in March of this year.

Facebook is now looking to monetise all that usage on its popular photo-sharing app. The Wall Street Journal reports that Instagram will start selling ads “within a year.” Facebook’s Director Of Business Operations Emily White has been meeting with all the major brands who use Instagram for marketing. Read >

Facebook Video Ads Launch Delayed (AdAge)

Facebook has pushed back its October launch date for video ads, because it wants creative control over the first set of autopsy video ads. Facebook wants up to $US2.5 million for a campaign, but some clients will be reluctant if they can’t use the exact ad that they want. Read >

Why Privacy Groups Want The FTC To Block Facebook’s New Rules (Electronic Privacy Information Center)

Six consumer privacy groups sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission saying that the forthcoming changes Facebook proposed to make to two documents — its Data Use Policy and the Statements of Rights and Responsibilities — violates a 2011 FTV order. Facebook proposed the changes in response to its recent $US20 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit. Read >

First Look At Twitter’s Tablet-Optimised Android App (The Verge)

Twitter is developing a tablet-optimised copy of its app for Android devices. The Verge tested it out, and while it’s still buggy and not quite ready for everyday use, you can see what it looks like. Read >

Tour Facebook’s New York Headquarters (Business Insider)

Facebook’s offices on the 13th floor of the Bank of America building in midtown Manhattan now holds 200 employees. See what it looks like before Facebook moves to a bigger office in SoHo in a few months. Read >

The 50 Best Brands To Follow On Twitter (Business Insider)

Business Insider has published its list of top brands to follow on Twitter. See why they made the list. Read >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.