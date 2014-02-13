Instagram Thinks These 10 Photo Communities Are So Great Advertisers Should Copy Them

Jillian D'Onfro

Late last year, Instagram made the much fretted-over decision to start introducing ads into users’ photo feeds. The first few ad campaigns that we spotted — like the first one, from Michael Kors — looked very put together, but they also looked staged.

Earlier this week, however, Instagram took a big step forward in helping advertisers figure out what works on the social network by starting a “Tools and Tips for Marketers” blog. It also published a book “The Instagram Handbook For Brands,” which profiles 11 companies that have been successfully posting very engaging content on the network.

The underlying message from Instgram: If you’re going to advertise on Instagram, your ads should fit into our way of doing things and be beautiful.

The handbook also features 10 popular Instagram hashtags that have grown to support strong communities. Instagram wants brands to check them out to get inspiration for how to build a community that is packed with collaborative creativity.

#chasinglight: Users notice (and capture!) the places where light hides.

#thingsorganizedneatly: Users capture a selection of related objects arranged, well... neatly.

#notfakesymmetry: Users photograph symmetry out in the wild.

#makeportraits: Users taking striking photos of their friends, loved ones, or strangers.

#tinyhorizon: Users pull back their focus and capture a big sky with a small horizon line.

#bluronpurpose: Users intentionally put portions of their photographs out of focus.

#onthetable: Users snap an overhead view of what's on the table in front of them.

#followmeto: This hashtag was made popular by Instagram user Murad Osmann who photographed his girlfriend leading him by the hand in many different beautiful or funny locations.

#silhouettes: Users capture people, animals, or things blacked out by light.

#fromwhereIstand: Users snap a pic literally showing where they're standing, with their shoes or feet peeping into the frame.

