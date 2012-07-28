Instagram Growth Far Outpaces Facebook Or Twitter

Instagram is exploding. Sure, the mobile photo-sharing service has been the object of buzz and adoration since day one, but few could have predicted a growth rate quite this phenomenal.Instagram boasts an amazing 80 million users, the company announced today.



When Facebook announced its acquisition of Instagram in April, the photo-sharing app’s user base approached 30 million. In just under four months since, its user base has grown by more than 166%, fuelled in large part by the release of an Android version and tightening integration with Facebook. Instagram acquired 15 million users in the six months between Sept 2011 to March 2012. It ballooned by another 20 million between April and May. Another 30 million users in the last two months? No problem.

