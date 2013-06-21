Instagram Gets Video

Kevin Systrom, Instagram’s CEO just revealed a new video feature for the popular photo sharing app.



The company wants to do to video what it did for photos.

Videos are limited to 15 seconds.

Instagram is also launching 13 brand new video filters to add to video.

Similar to Twitter’s Vine you can stop and go as you record. But unlike Vine, you can remove certain clips if something gets in the way.

