Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom Has Not Posted A Single Photo All Year

Photo: @kevin on Instagram

Where’s Kevin?We just noticed that Kevin Systrom, the cofounder of Instagram, has yet to post a single photo on the service in 2013.



Systrom used to post about 15 photos a month—so he wasn’t prolific, but definitely a steady user of his own service. It may be coincidence, but his Instagram frequency declined sharply after Facebook closed on its acquisition of his company and the Instagram team started working out of Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park.

One explanation is just that Mark Zuckerberg is keeping his new hire busy. But Systrom did post one photo publicly to Facebook, a panoramic shot of the Alpine Meadows ski resort in Tahoe, using the Facebook iPhone app, in January.

“As you can imagine, Kevin’s a busy guy,” Facebook spokesperson Meredith Chin told us. “But of course he uses Instagram every day, even if he doesn’t post. He likes and comments on photos all the time.”

