Everyone's obsessed with 'knolling' their stuff and putting the photos on Instagram

No matter how cluttered your Instagram feed may be, photos of objects neatly laid out against stark, neutral backgrounds are bound to draw your attention.
Items that are photographed from above and arranged so that viewers can see everything at once invite the eye to wander to each singular piece while also admiring the aesthetic as a whole.
Switching up my flatlay game with a bit of colour variety
