Instagram Is Giving Us These Five Gorgeous New Filters And A Bunch Of New Features

Think X-Pro II is your favourite Instagram filter? Maybe not for long.

The company just released five gorgeous new filters that it says are its best yet: Slumber, Crema, Ludwig, Perpetua, and Aden.

This is the first time we’ve gotten any new filters since 2012, when Instagram launched Mayfair and Willow.

The app has a few other new tweaks and features as well, including the ability to upload slo-mo videos, real-time commenting, the option to play with your photo’s perspective (in addition to cropping and straightening, the adjust tool will now also let you scale and skew your photo), and the ability to personalise your tray of filters (so you no longer have to scroll through filters you never use).

Plus, when you’re choosing filters, you’ll see a preview of your actual photo for each option, instead of the hot air balloon Instagram used to use.

Check out the new filters in action:

Slumber:

Crema:

Ludwig:

Perpetua:

Aden:

You’ll be able to decide which filters appear in your tray, nixing ones you don’t use (see ya later, Kelvin):

