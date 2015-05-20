Instagram fitness sensation Kayla Itsines could be Australia's next Entrepreneur of the Year

Hamish Petrie, founder of taxi app Ingogo.

This year there are 101 people in the running to be the EY Australian Entrepreneur Of The Year.

This 2015 field is across a range of industries including property, fitness, technology, food and beverage, toys, health and education.

Some of the names and products are recognisable, such as Ingogo, the taxi booking app, and marathon runner Robert de Castella who has been named Social Entrepreneur.

Others are more traditional businesses such as Emma & Tom’s juices or Sunfresh Salads or the Udder Delights Group. And at least one can thank her social media marketing skills for keeping ahead of the game – Instagram fitness guru Kayla Itsines, who together with partner Tobias Pearce are nominees in the Central Region.

The nominees first vie for regional honours in July and August. The category winners then go to the national awards in Sydney in October.

The overall Australian winner then goes to Monte Carlo in June 2016 to compete against other national winners from more than 60 countries for the chance to be crowned the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year.

The judging criteria: entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, personal integrity and influence, financial performance, strategic direction, and national and global impact.

The full list of nominees:

Central Region (South Australia and the Northern Territory):

Kylie Bishop – LBW Environmental Projects; Tony Ceravolo and Joe Ceravolo – Ceravolo Orchards Pty Ltd; Chris Christopher – Sunfresh Salads Pty Ltd; John Eastwood – U-Store-It Pty Ltd; Phil Harris – Harris Real Estate; Kayla Itsines and Tobias Pearce – The Bikini Body Training Company; Kelly Keates – Zonge Engineering and Research Organization (Australia) Pty Ltd; Kivi Kuet Vi Lay – Lay Group; Andrew Nunn – JBS&G; Toby Strong – PODiSTA; Sheree Sullivan and Saul Sullivan – Udder Delights Group & Cheese Cellar; Jason Valentine – CPR Pharma Services Pty Ltd; Paul Vinton – Vintek; Jim Whalley – Nova Systems.

Central Region awards:

Social entrepreneur – Dr James Muecke – Sight For All

Champion of Entrepreneurship – Peter Hurley – Hurley Hotel Group

Eastern Region (NSW and ACT): Jeff Board – JAX Quickfit Franchising Systems Pty Ltd; Greg Boorer – Canberra Data Centres; Paul Chan – Pureprofile; Evan Clark – ClickView; Marc De Stoop – Climatech Group; Aurora Fonte – Assetlink; Michael Frizell – Pet Circle; Rodney Grunseit – Sunshades Eyewear Pty Ltd; Jason A Gunn – Oliver’s Real Food; Stephane Ibos – Maestrano Pty Ltd; Connie Mckeage – OneVue; Hamish Petrie – Ingogo; Timothy Power – 3P Learning Limited; Nadia Taylor and Alf Taylor – TNA Australia Pty Ltd; Andy Taylor – Yatango; Dean Willemsen – Prime Build.

Eastern Region awards:

Listed award – James Spenceley – Vocus Communications Limited

Social entrepreneur – Robert de Castella – Indigenous Marathon Project and SmartStart for Kids

Northern Region (Qeensland) nominees: Carl Amor – Aqualuma LED Lighting; Michael Bell and Nic Blair – Search Factory; Stephen Donnelly – Blue Ribbon Group; Greg Dower and Darren Stewart – my FootDr podiatry centres; Kate Farrar – QEnergy; Mark Fletcher and Paul Jones – Cohort Solutions; James Freestun – Solutions Group of Companies; Marlies Hobbs – Paleo Café; Mark James – The GJI Group; Dwayne Martens – Amazonia; Fred Mohammed – Crane Trucks R Us Pty Ltd; Dr Mark Perissinotto – VetShopAustralia; Dean Robertson – Mexia; Robert Rowe – Tú Projects Pty Ltd; Katie Schloman – Miktysh; Sarah Timmerman – Beginning Boutique; Michael Trusler – PlantMiner; Paul Woosley – Australian Prime Fibre; Peter Wyatt – Record Holdings

Northern Region awards:

Listed award – Mark Sowerby – Blue Sky Alternative Investments Limited

Social entrepreneur – Juliette Wright – GIVIT Listed Ltd

Champion of Entrepreneurship – John Van Lieshout – Unison Projects

Southern Region (Victoria and Tasmania): Nicki Bowers – Kloud Solutions; Suren Chandrajit – LEDified; Daniel Flynn – Thankyou; Josiah Humphrey and Mark McDonald – Appster; Tolga Kumova – Syrah Resources Limited; Craig McDonald – MailGuard Pty Ltd; Dr Kia Pajouhesh – Smile Solutions; Michael Schreiber – Strike Entertainment; Manny Stul – Moose Enterprise Holdings & Controlled Entities; Cyan Ta’eed and Collis Ta’eed – Envato; Emma Welsh and Tom Griffith – Emma & Tom’s;

Southern Region awards:

Listed award – Andrew Sudholz – Japara Aged Care and Retirement

Social entrepreneur – Ian Carson – SecondBite

Champion of Entrepreneurship – Richard Smith – PFD Food Services

Western Region (Western Australia) nominees: Matthew Allen – Subcon Technologies Pty Ltd; Russell Baskerville – Empired Limited; Paul Bitdorf – Nicheliving; Maurice Brand – Liquefied Natural Gas Limited; Damian Collins – Momentum Wealth; Suzanne Daubney – Bannister Downs Dairy; Ayman Haydar – Haydar Pty Ltd; Scott Houston – Executive Risk Solutions; Torsten Ketelsen – GMA Garnet Group; Lauren Knee – Silk; Veronica Macpherson – MACRO Realty Developments; Rick Musarra – CraneCorp Australia Pty Ltd; Petra Nelson – Bright People Technologies Pty Ltd; Savvas Papadopoulos – Aerison Pty Ltd; Prof Tim St Pierre – Resonance Health Limited; Dr Marcus Tan – HealthEngine; Craig Thompson – Sea Corporation Pty Ltd; Benjamin Trinh – Life Ready Health Group.

Western Region awards

Listed award – Peter Botten – Oil Search

Social entrepreneur – Lockie Cooke – ICEA Foundation

Champion of Entrepreneurship – Dale Alcock – ABN Group

