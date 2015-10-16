Instagram fitness queen Kayla Itsines has won an Entrepreneur of the Year award

Kayla Itsines

Kayla Itsines and partner Toby Pearce have won an Entrepreneur of the Year award.

The Instagram fitness queen, who started the Bikini Body Training Company, won the emerging category at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards announced in Sydney.

The personal trainer and health guru has amassed 3.8 million followers on Instagram where she posts workout moves, recipes, fitness tips and inspirational messages.

“I’ve always loved helping people,” Kayla said when accepting the award. “Someone said to to Toby that there’s no money in the fitness industry but I don’t care about that, I want to help people.”

Kayla and Toby are curently putting the final touches on a subscription based platform designed to help people keep fit.

Manny Stul, who is taking on the world’s big toy companies with Moose Enterprise in Melbourne, was named the 2015 Australian EY Entrepreneur Of The Year.

Other entrepreneurs also took home trophies. The other category winners:

Listed category – James Spenceley, Vocus Communications Limited

Services category – Cyan Ta’eed and Collis Ta’eed, Envato

Social entrepreneur – Dr James Muecke, Sight for All

Technology category – Timothy Power, 3P Learning Limited

EY Family Business Award of Excellence – Brian White, Ray White Real Estate

