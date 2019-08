Eighteen-year-old Jordyn Woods is blowing up. Many know her as Kylie Jenner’s BFF, but the shapely model is making a name of her own. Woods just signed on to Wilhelmina Curve, and wants to help grow the body positivity movement.

