This Instagram Account Busts Rappers And Athletes Who Wear Fake Watches In Their Photos

A new Instagram account called “FakeWatchBusta” is calling out all of the social media show-offs posting pictures of their diamond-encrusted watches and limited-edition time pieces.

Turns out, a lot of the time the bling is fake, but no one noticed — until now.

Fakewatchbusta is targeting rappers, athletes, reality stars, and even politicians. The account is responsible for calling out the likes of NBA star Carmelo Anthony and rappers Rick Ross, Future, Soulja Boy, and Waka Flocka Flame.

After the account started posting in March, it already has nearly 77,000 followers and counting.

Behind the “Fakewatchbusta” account is an anonymous 30-something male who “resides somewhere on the continent of Europe,” acting as a vigilante of a social media. “I don’t want to [say much more] since the threat of lawsuits are starting to pile up from the jewellers selling these fake watches,” he told Vice.

Fakewatchbuster explained how the account works in an interview with Hodinkee:

“The tag #Rolex give the most results and there are a lot of people trying to show off their fake watch as real to get likes and admiration from others on Instagram. When I have found a candidate for busting I re-post the watch and tag the person who posted the watch with an added little insult/humorous message. I often also tag friends of the person i’m busting to humiliate the fake owner even more.”

Basically, the anonymous male trolls hashtags like #Rolex, #watches, #luxurywatches in order to publicly shame the owners of the replicated goods.

What @youdidnoteatthat is to slender fashion bloggers posing with food, @fakewatchbusta is to rappers wearing watches worth more than some people’s homes.

And the results are amazing.

But how does Fakewatchbusta know so much about watches? He tells Vice:

“I’m not a watchmaker, I’m just a detail freak and It’s part of my obsession with watches, it’s a million details on a space of 4cm. I started to get into watches since they hold value really well, but I’m also very fascinated with the mechanical aspect of them. I’m not that into them for the luxury aspect of it, I’m more of a watch geek and study the different kinds of movements and how they work … I know much about them from being an avid forum reader and a detail freak; even some of the real watches have details that are off sometimes and that irritated me. I started to study some of the quality control issues in the Swiss watch industry and this led me to know the real watches very well.”

