READER: My Fifth Grade Daughter And All Of Her Friends Are Obsessed With Instagram, And They Don't Have Facebook Accounts

Photo: noviaandi

After we reported Instagram has 27 million users, a reader sent along this email:A quick note from a mum with a fifth grade girl — these kids are crazy about Instagram, it is a dominant form of communication for them. And, these kids (affluent, Chicago suburbanites) don’t have Facebook accounts yet and won’t for 4 or 5 years — if I were Facebook this would concern me. A whole bunch of kids running around who may decide they don’t need Facebook.



This is an extremely valid point about Instagram posing a very legitimate threat to social networking giant Facebook — there’s no age limit for Instagram, whereas Facebook requires users to be 13 or older. If Instagram can hook users at an early age and it meets all their requirements, how likely will they be to switch over to a brand new social network when they’re of the appropriate age?

