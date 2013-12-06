Instagram Sent The Press Wooden Blocks Teasing A Product Announcement Next Week

Steve Kovach/Business Insider The wood block Instagram sent Business Insider.

Instagram will hold a press event next week, likely for a new product announcement.

We’re not entirely sure what the announcement is, but based on the invitation the company sent us, we imagine it has something to do with printing out the photos you take on Instagram. Members of the press each received some pretty bow-tied boxes. Inside the box was a wooden block with an Instagram photo printed on it.

The even takes place on December 12 at 9 a.m. in New York. We’ll be there covering the news live.

