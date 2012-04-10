Meet The 13 Lucky Employees And 9 Investors Behind $1 Billion Instagram

Instagram was acquired by Facebook today for $1 billion in cash and stock.
It only has 13 employees and a handful of investors.
Meet 11 of the lucky employees and 9 investors behind Instagram.
Two other employees were hired during South by Southwest last month and their information wasn’t available for this story.
Date joined: June 2010
Role and career history: Kevin Systrom was a product manager at NextStop before co-founding Instagram with Mike Krieger. Prior to that he was a corporate development associate at Google.
Systrom owned 40% of Instagram when it was acquired.
Date joined: June 2010
Role and career history: 'Kevin Systrom and I started Instagram in mid-2010 and both designed and developed the application,' he writes on LinkedIn. Prior to Instagram, Krieger was a user experience designer and engineer at Meebo and a graduate of Stanford University.
Krieger owned 10% of Instagram when it was acquired by Facebook.
Date joined: March 2012
Role and career history: Toffey may be Instagram's only non-San Francisco-based employee. Based in Washington D.C., he works on community for Instagram. Prior to joining Instagram he was web communications manager at Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Date joined: October 2010
Role and career history: Riedel works on community and partnerships at Instagram. Prior to Instagram he was a community manager at NextStop. He graduated from Reed College in 2007.
Date joined: January 2012
Role and career history: McAllister can't escape Facebook. He joined Instagram from Gowalla, a Foursquare-like startup that was acquired by Facebook in December.
Date joined: March 2012
Role and career history: Ryan is a new hire at Instagram and is a developer for the company. Prior to joining Instagram he was the founder of AppThat and an engineer at SimpleGeo.
Date joined: March 2012
Role and career history: Richardson was hired by Instagram last month. Prior to Instagram she was a community and marketing manager at UGallery. She graduated from Stanford in 2009.
Date joined: October 2011
Role and career history: Cole handles business operations for Instagram. Prior to joining Instagram she ran business development at Sephora.
Date joined: December 2011
Role and career history: Hochmuth has been an engineer at Instagram for five months. Prior to joining Instagram he was co-founder and CEO of Modi and a product manager at Google.
Date joined: August 2011
Role and career history: Zollman writes on LinkedIn: 'As Community Evangelist at Instagram I am tasked with advocating on behalf of the Instagram user base. I teach the community about our company and the product through Instagram, Tumblr, Twitter, and Facebook. I provide timely customer support, as well as communicate issues and potential product changes or improvements voiced by our users to the entire team. It is my goal to place a human face to the company both online through Instagram's Weekend Hashtag Projects, and offline through events such as the Worldwide Instameets. '
Prior to joining Instagram, Zollman was a user support specialist at Formspring and a Customer Relations Specialist at Linden Lab.
Date joined: November 2010
Role and career history: Shayne Sweeney is a self-proclaimed 'entrepreneurial hacker and developer passionate about consumer Internet and high-tech software startups.' Prior to Instagram, Sweeney was the founder of Credentify and a principal engineer at Build.com
Date invested: February 2011 ($7 million Series A round)
Role and career history: D'Angelo was Facebook's first CTO and he co-founded Quora with Charlie Cheever.
Date invested: February 2011 ($7 million Series A round)
Role and career history: Jack Dorsey founded Square and co-founded Twitter. He's an angel investor in Instagram.
Date invested: February 2011 ($7 million Series A round)
Role and career history: Chris Sacca was an early Google employee and he's since made a number of angel investments, including Twitter.
Date invested: March 2010 and February 2011 ($500,000 seed round and $7 million Series A round)
About: Baseline Ventures was founded by Steve Anderson. It's other investments include Aardvark, which was acquired by Google, Twitter and Trialpay.
Date invested: March 2010 ($500,000 seed round)
About: Andreessen Horowitz was a seed investor in Instagram but when the company pivoted to become a PicPlz competitor, the firm removed it from its portfolio. AH still owned 10% of Instagram, though.
Instagram raised $50 million at a $500 million valuation last week from Thrive, Sequoia and Greylock
Sequoia, Thrive and Greylock reportedly led a new, massive round in Instagram last week.
Benchmark Capital was also an Instagram investor, and led the company's Series A round last year.
