HOW TO: Automatically Save Instagram Photos To Your Dropbox As You Take Them

Attention, Instagram addicts!What if every time you shot a photo with Instagram, it was automatically backed up to your Dropbox?



That dream of automatic cloud storage just became a reality thanks to a wonderful webapp called InstaDrop. All you need to do is give it permission to access your Instagram and Dropbox accounts, and it does the rest.

Why not use Instagram to its fullest?

