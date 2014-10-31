Instagram Was Down, But Now It's Back

Instagram’s website and mobile app were both down this morning, but now the service seems to be working again. Here’s what you would have seen when the website was down:

Isitdownrightnow.com, a website that monitors whether or not popular websites are working, is also currently reporting that Instagram is back up. We’ve reached out to Instagram to learn more about what happened, and will update this post accordingly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.