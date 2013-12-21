Here's Why Instagram's Demographics Are So Attractive To Brands

Instagram is telling advertisers that early photo ads have generated great results, and that one client, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, reached 9.8 million people in the U.S. aged 18 to 35 in eight days.

Before buying Instagram ads, advertisers need to understand who is on the social network.

Over 90% of the 150 million people on Instagram are under the age of 35, which makes it an attractive platform for many apparel, entertainment, and media brands focused on the 18 to 34-year-old age bracket. Now that Instagram has begun testing ads, it’s a good time to dig deeper into its audience. Though it’s owned by Facebook, Instagram is a mobile app with distinct demographics.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we break down the demographics and usage behaviour on all the major social networks. We find that Instagram is largely made up of urban, youthful demographics, with a significant skew towards women. Our report also spotlights the opportunities that lie ahead for Instagram and other social networks, how demographics affect usage patterns, and why some platforms are better for brands than others.

Here are some of the top statistics on Instagram’s users:

In full, the special report:

