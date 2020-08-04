A couple in their 80s turns clothes left at their laundromat into runway-worthy outfits — and they show you can have fun with fashion at any age

Reef Chang Wan-Ji Chang, 83, and Sho-Er Hsu, 84, have been wearing clothes left at their laundromat for years.

Wan-Ji Chang, 83, and Sho-Er Hsu, 84, own a laundromat in Taiwan and have been in the laundry business for almost 70 years.

Wan-Ji and Hsu have become internet-famous for the stylish outfits they put together using clothes that have been left at the laundromat.

Their grandson, Reef Chang, told Insider that he started their Instagram account, @WantShowAsYoung, in June to lift their spirits and share his grandparents’ fashion statements with the world.

“Age is not a barrier for having fun with fashion,” the couple told Insider.

Wan-Ji Chang, 83, and Sho-Er Hsu, 84, are serving up fashion inspiration using clothes people have left behind at their laundromat.

Reef Chang The two have been married for 61 years.

They own a laundromat, Wansho Laundry, in central Taiwan. Over the years, they have found a creative use for the clothes that have been left behind from customers: styling and modelling them.

The couple has been operating Wansho Laundry ever since they got married in 1959.

Reef Chang They have been in the laundry business for more than 60 years together.

Chang has been in the laundromat industry for almost 70 years. When he and Hsu got married in 1959, she joined the business too.

In June, Wan-Ji and Hsu’s grandson, Reef Chang, started an Instagram page to share his grandparents’ outfits with the world.

Reef Chang Reef has lifted his grandparents’ spirits through Instagram.

The couple’s grandson, Reef Chang, told Insider that he made his grandparents’ Instagram account in June to lift their spirits amid the pandemic, which had slowed down their business.

“I couldn’t bear to see them sitting in a daze every day,” Reef said. “I wanted to do something different for them and see them have fun in their later years.”

Reef said that Hsu loves wearing skirts, while his grandfather is a fan of tailored shirts.

Reef Chang The couple and their style statements have captured people’s hearts.

“He thinks that the ironed shirts will make him look energetic and more professional,” Reef said of his grandfather’s style.

Reef said that his grandparents aren’t fully aware of what it means to be Instagram-famous, but that people in the community have begun to recognise them from social media.

Reef Chang The two love looking polished and put-together, Reef told Insider.

Since Reef started his grandparents’ Instagram account in June, it has amassed more than 609,000 followers.

“They are very happy because many people will encourage and praise them, so they feel it is as if they have grandchildren across the world,” Reef said. “The number of customers hasn’t increased in particular, but many regular customers spend more time chatting with them now.”

Wan-Ji and Hsu’s biggest piece of style advice is to avoid getting wrapped up in the latest trends.

Reef Chang The stylish couple said that people need to remember to pick up their laundry.

“As long as they are properly matched, old clothes can also be fashionable,” they said. “Age is not a barrier for having fun with fashion.”

They added a friendly reminder: “Don’t forget to pick up your laundry.”

