One Simple Number Determines How Cool You Are On Instagram

According to teenagers, determining how cool you are on Instagram comes down to one number: Your “Cool Ratio.”

Introduced to us by a 12-year-old kid named Josh who was sitting next to the author of this post at a bus stop, your “Cool Ratio” is simply the ratio of people you’re following to people who are following you.

The point, according to kids, is to search for spammy hashtags like #followforfollow, and then begin to follow dozens of accounts. Once those people follow you back as promised, you rapidly unfollow them and hope they don’t notice.

Doing this enough will help you build up your followers, even though it’s time-consuming, annoying, and kind of not the point of Instagram.

As you keep raising your number of followers and lowering the number of folks you follow, your ratio gets better and better.

Here’s how you find out what that number is.

Number of followers: 829 / Number of following: 358 = 2.31

So, for every one person I follow, 2.3 people follow me. The higher your number is, the cooler you are (so say the kids.) The point is to follow almost no one but have tons of followers.

