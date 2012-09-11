Nokia Accidentally Leaks That Instagram's Coming To Windows Phones Soon

Nokia just released a video promo for its PureView Camera, the souped up hardware component for its new Lumia 920 Windows Phone.



Inside the commercial was an interesting bit of news: There was an Instagram for Windows Phone icon on the phone’s home screen.

The Windows Phone platform has often been criticised for not offering the premium apps people want to use. Instagram is one of the most-requested apps. Now it looks like Windows Phone owners’ wish will come true with the launch of Windows Phone 8, Microsoft’s next mobile operating system that will launch this fall.

The Verge, which first discovered Nokia’s video, also confirms that Instagram will be available on Windows Phone 8 by the end of the year.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

