Instagram Cofounder: Here's How We Scaled Into A Billion Dollar Company [DECK]

Instagram never would have sold to Facebook for $1 billion this week if its backend tech had not been able to scale to 35 million users in under two years.



The main reason Facebook bought Instagram was that Facebook’s photo-sharing experience on mobile was slow and painful in comparison.

Yesterday, at a tech talk at another startup (AirBnB), Instagram cofounder Mike Krieger gave a presentation about how his team managed that feat.

The presentation is loaded with tech jargon, but even for us non-tech types, it presents a fascinating narrative about the challenges behind going from nothing to something huge so fast.

