How To Turn Your Instagram Photos Into Chocolate Bars

Here’s a pretty novel startup idea — turn people’s photographs into edible treats.



That’s the aim of Cocoagraph, which we heard about via UberGizmo. The company puts any customer’s photos on top of a square chocolate bar. And it can literally be any photo — a jpeg, a scan, or a smartphone camera shot. It even specifies that Hipstamatic and Instagram pictures work especially well.

The custom chocolate bars cost $8 for one or $12 for three.

Click here to check out Cocoagraph or watch the demo video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

