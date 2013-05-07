Instagram Co-Founder Missed Out On Millions Multiple Times Before The $1 Billion Acquisition

Kevin Systrom, co-founder of Instagram.

Kevin Systrom sold his startup, Instagram, to Facebook last year for $1 billion in cash and stock.



Before the acquisition, Systrom missed out on millions multiple times.

Systrom attended Stanford and interned at a company that would grow to be Twitter. He left to join Google. Twitter is now worth multiple billions. Strike one.

Systrom chose Google in 2008, but he nearly worked for Facebook. Had he joined Facebook then, he would have been one of the many Facebook employees to make millions. Strike two.

Systrom then left Google to join a startup called Nextstop in 2009. He left Nextstop in 2010 to found Brbn, the first iteration of Instagram. Six months later, Facebook acquired Nextstop. Strike three.

“I was like, Great, I missed the Twitter boat. I missed the Facebook boat,” Systrom told Kara Swisher in a Vanity Fair feature.

Fortunately for Systrom, he more than made up for the losses.

