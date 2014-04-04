Instagram Is Charging $US1 Million For Ads [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Ad Age reports that Instagram is seeking ad buys that could cost nearly $US1 million for a month-long campaign. The company previously struck a year-long deal with Publicis Omnicom Group worth up to $US100 million in ad buys.

Weedmaps, a startup that is basically Yelp but for marijuana reviews, now has a billboard in Times Square. The site, which allows people to review different strains and dispensaries, is betting on New York’s future legalization of the drug with a 26-by-20 foot billboard that introduces the site to the New York community with a little bit of word-play. It can be seen on the CBS Super Screen on 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues.

Apparently President Barack Obama did not know the selfie he took with baseball star David Ortiz would be used to promote the Samsung phone it was taken on.

PetSmart tapped OMD Chicago as its media planning and buying agency. The pet store chain spends about $US90 million measured media each year, according to Adweek.

ShareThis is expanding overseas through a partnership with AD2ONE that will allow it to bring audience building and data solutions to brands in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand.

Arnold chief digital officer Matt Howell is leaving the agency. He joined Arnold three years ago as managing partner/global chief digital officer.

MediaMath appointed Dave Reed its managing director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, a new position at the firm. Reed has been with the company for six years.

Translation is closing its Chicago office, AgencySpy reports.

