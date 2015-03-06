Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom is meeting with fashion execs and celebrities in Paris

Instagram cofounder and CEO Kevin Systrom is taking a tour of Europe.

His first stop was Paris, where he aimed to immerse himself in the high-fashion community. Many designers and models use his platform religiously.

Naturally, Systrom chronicled much of his visit on Instagram.

He posted a selfie during a tour of Coco Chanel’s historic apartment on the Rue Cambon.

Later, he and longtime girlfriend Nicole Schuetz attended a party hosted by designer Jean Paul Gaultier. They posed with models Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid, both of whom have more than 2 million Instagram followers.

Systrom wore a Brioni suit and a Charvet tie.



“My favourite thing in the world is knit Charvet ties,” he told Women’s Wear Daily. “I’m trying to get the team more into fashion by doing tie Tuesdays.”



He also got the chance to meet legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld, who sported his usual dark sunglasses.

The next day, he talked fashion and Instagram with Louis Vuitton’s Nicholas Ghesquière and Delphine Arnault.

But fashion types weren’t the only celebrities Systrom met on his trip — he also chatted with three-Michelin-starred French chef Alain Ducasse.

And Brazilian soccer star David Luiz, who has more than 6 million followers on Instagram.

On Thursday morning, he posted a picture of himself in Munich with another soccer star, Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.