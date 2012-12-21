INSTAGRAM CAVES: Cancels Changes To Advertising Section Of Its Terms Of Service

Instagram’s Systrom

Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom just updated the Instagram blog with a statement that the company would revert the advertising section of its terms of service back to the original language, from 2010.The move follows mass outrage from Instagram’s users, many of whom (wrongly) concluded that Instagram was about to sell their photos to advertisers.



The original rules still allow Instagram to place ads in users’ photostreams; the new rules made that a little more overt.

Systrom says the company will regroup, and when it’s ready, explain in more detail ahead of time how it plans to introduce ads to the photo sharing service.

So yes, ads will EVENTUALLY arrive in Instagram — just not right now.

He also made this definitive statement: “Instagram has no intention of selling your photos, and we never did. We don’t own your photos – you do.”

Here’s the full blog post:

Updated Terms of Service Based on Your Feedback

Earlier this week, we introduced a set of updates to our privacy policy and terms of service to help our users better understand our service. In the days since, it became clear that we failed to fulfil what I consider one of our most important responsibilities – to communicate our intentions clearly. I am sorry for that, and I am focused on making it right.

The concerns we heard about from you the most focused on advertising, and what our changes might mean for you and your photos. There was confusion and real concern about what our possible advertising products could look like and how they would work.

Because of the feedback we have heard from you, we are reverting this advertising section to the original version that has been in effect since we launched the service in October 2010. You can see the updated terms here.

Going forward, rather than obtain permission from you to introduce possible advertising products we have not yet developed, we are going to take the time to complete our plans, and then come back to our users and explain how we would like for our advertising business to work.

You also had deep concerns about whether under our new terms, Instagram had any plans to sell your content. I want to be really clear: Instagram has no intention of selling your photos, and we never did. We don’t own your photos – you do.

Finally, there was also confusion about how widely shared and distributed your photos are through our service. The distribution of your content and photos is governed by our privacy policy, and always has been. We have made a small change to our terms to make that as clear as possible.

You can view the current terms and privacy policy, as well as review the updated terms and privacy policy that will take effect on January 19, 2013.

I’m proud that Instagram has a community that feels so strongly about a product we all love. I’m even more proud that you feel empowered to be vocal and approach us with constructive feedback to help us build a better product. Thank you for your feedback, and I look forward to all that Instagram has to bring in the New Year.

Thank you,

Kevin Systrom co-founder, Instagram

