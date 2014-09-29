Users In China Are Reporting That Instagram Has Been Blocked, Likely In Response To The Hong Kong Protests

Bobby Yip / Reuters Protestors in Hong Kong. China has reportedly blocked Instagram to keep images like these from spreading.

We’re seeing reports from users on Twitter that Instagram has been blocked in mainland China. It’s likely due to the protests happening in Hong Kong.

Citizens in Hong Kong are protesting the government in Beijing to allow them to practice “full democracy.” If Instagram is blocked in China as the Twitter reports indicate, it’s likely to keep images of the protest, which include police firing tear gas at demonstrators, from spreading.

Here are some Instagram photos and videos we found geo-tagged in Hong Kong:

We’ve reached out to Instagram for confirmation.

