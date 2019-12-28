Here's how to make a 'best 9' of your 2019 Instagram pictures into a collage

Top Nine The collage of the official Instagram account’s top posts of 2019, created with Top Nine.

If you’ve seen the familiar “best 9” collages popping up on your Instagram feed to commemorate the year’s most-liked photos with a grid collage, you may be wondering how to make your own.

There are multiple websites that will make a collage if you input your Instagram username, but “Top Nine” is faster than its competitors.

Just go to the website, enter your username and email, and get your grid collage, and even receive some statistics about your account.

You may have noticed other people making grid collages of their top nine Instagram posts.

Want to do it yourself? It’s really easy and takes just a couple of minutes.

You just need to go to the site Top Nine for a collage of your most-liked Instagram posts of the year. You can do it on your browser, but you do have to give them your email address. If you don’t want to input personal information, you can also use 2019bestnine, but Top Nine is a little faster at delivering the image.

Here are step-by-step instructions to help you out.

First, head over to either Top Nine or 2019bestnine.com



The URL for 2019bestnine is the same as previous years, it just gets updated for each new calendar. If you go to Top Nine, you’ll be asked to enter your Instagram username and email address. For this example, we’ll use the official Instagram account.

Top Nine Top Nine will ask for your Instagram username first.

Then, you’ll be asked to enter your email address



Top Nine allows you to search a private account as well as a public account, but for 2019bestnine, you can only search a public Instagram account. However, if you want to avoid entering your email address, use the latter.

Top Nine Top Nine requires an email address to proceed, and it will send the collage to that address.

The site will load for a few seconds while it generates the collage



Top Nine Top Nine will load for a few seconds while the app creates your grid collage.

After just a few seconds, you’ll get your collage along with some statistics about your Instagram likes



Top Nine This the 2019 collage for the official Instagram account.

Now that you’ve generated the image, you can share it on Instagram. If you want to crop out the statistics and text, you can do that in your Photos app.

Top Nine will email the photo to you to download, but you can also click or tap the download button below the grid. It also gives you the option to customise your grid with different stats and captions showing.

And that’s it! You have a top-nine collage on your Instagram profile. You can use the tag #2019bestnine to see other people using it as well.

