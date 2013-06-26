Instagram Briefly Banned Breastfeeding Photos But Changed Its Mind After Users Revolted

Popular photo and video sharing app Instagram banned one of its users after posting breastfeeding photos to the service, The Daily Dot reports.



The Leaky Boob, a support community for mothers who breastfeed, recently got kicked off Instagram for violating the app’s terms of service.

Instagram claimed the account was suspended by mistake, but the breastfeeding site’s creator maintains that the Instagram community had flagged her account on more than one occasion before her account’s suspension.

Jessica Martin-Weber says she reached out to Instagram, asking them what content she posted that violated Instagram’s terms of services. But she never received a response.

Instagram’s Terms of Use prohibits nudity, partially-nude, pornographic, and sexually suggestive photos. But it doesn’t specifically mention how it deals with images of breastfeeding.

Facebook, the site that owns Instagram, allows the vast majority photos of breastfeeding. It doesn’t, for example, allow photos of a fully exposed breast where the child isn’t actively engaged in nursing. So it seems like it would be safe to assume that breastfeeding photos would be ok on Instagram, too.

Only after Martin-Weber complained on Facebook, and blogged about it, did Instagram reinstate her account, she writes. But she’s still not completely satisfied.

“Nobody should be afraid their account will be suspended if they share breastfeeding photos,” Martin-Weber writes on The Leaky Boob. “Rather, Instagram needs to clearly outline in their terms of service that breastfeeding photos are permitted and have a system in place to be sure images and accounts are viewed after a flagging so as compliant accounts and images are not deleted.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.