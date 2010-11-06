INSTAGRAM BACKLASH BEGINS!

Photo: Om Malik via Instagram
Congratulations, Instagram founders! Your iPhone photo app is now popular enough that people are publicly trashing it.
- Cranky paidContent founder Rafat Ali tweeted last night, “You faux-nostalgia Instagram users: your shitty pics still look shitty in sepia tone. Stop it.”
- Rafat links to this article, which is now on Techmeme: “Why I really, really hate Instagram,” on Seldo.com. This person argues that Instagram photos, which include corny visual filters, are creating a crappy version of history. (To be fair, imagine if all the records of November, 2010, had silly visual filters applied to them. That would be weird. Good thing they don’t!)
- Our colleague Nicholas Carlson whines today, “The problem with Instagram is that every single photo looks exactly the same.”
Anyway, again, congratulations, Instagram guys, and keep it up!
