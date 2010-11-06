INSTAGRAM BACKLASH BEGINS!

Photo: Om Malik via Instagram

Congratulations, Instagram founders! Your iPhone photo app is now popular enough that people are publicly trashing it.

Cranky paidContent founder Rafat Ali tweeted last night, “You faux-nostalgia Instagram users: your shitty pics still look shitty in sepia tone. Stop it.”

Rafat links to this article, which is now on Techmeme: “Why I really, really hate Instagram,” on Seldo.com. This person argues that Instagram photos, which include corny visual filters, are creating a crappy version of history. (To be fair, imagine if all the records of November, 2010, had silly visual filters applied to them. That would be weird. Good thing they don’t!)

Our colleague Nicholas Carlson whines today, “The problem with Instagram is that every single photo looks exactly the same.”

Anyway, again, congratulations, Instagram guys, and keep it up!



Read: Instagram, The Photo App For The Cool Kids, Is Taking Off

