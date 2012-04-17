12 Apps That Will Help You Quit Instagram Forever

Did Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram leave you with a sour taste in your mouth?Don’t fret — just pick up one of several Instagram alternatives for your iPhone, Android, or Windows Phone.

Each one is full of cool filters to make your photographs pop and multiple means to share them across your social networks.

Pixlr-o-matic

Pixlr-o-matic offers a broad array of filters and effects and boasts that more than 1.5 million new images added every day.

Price: $0.99 on iTunes, free on Google Play

Via.me

This app really wants to win over people fleeing Instagram.

From its blog: 'For all our new users fleeing Instagram (aka FaceTagram, InstaBook), we are happy to share news that we are indeed working on helping you port over all your photos. We should have something ready in the next day or so.'

With an immediate means to import your Instagram photos to Via.me, you can pick up right where you left off.

Price: free

Hipstamatic

Choose a lens and special film to craft an interesting and quirky photo. If you're in search of new films and lenses, they're available as in-app purchases.

Price: $1.99 (iPhone)

picplz

One of the networks most comparable to Instagram, picplz lets you customise your photos and send them out to your social networks and followers.

Price: free on Google Play, free on iTunes

Hipster

Hipster lets you create photographic postcards in which you take the pictures. Add text and even a geotag so people know where it was taken

Price: free on iTunes, free on Google Play

Camera+

Camera+ unlocks all kinds of hidden functionality in your standard iPhone camera. Get ready for touch exposure and stabilisation to put an end to blurry photos. And of course, there are a number of filters and effects to bring your photos to life.

Price: $0.99

Pinwheel

Take photos, add filters, build albums, and invite your friends to do the same. Pinwheel is also set up to push your favourite photos to Facebook and Twitter.

Price: free

Camera Awesome

Camera Awesome is full of a ton of advanced camera features that give you more control over your photos than Apple's app can give you. You can also download new filters as in-app purchases.

Price: free

tadaa

22 different filters will keep your photos looking distinct and interesting as you pair them with vignettes and upload to Facebook and Twitter.

Price: free

EyeEm

EyeEm connects you with like-minded people based on the photos you take and the locations where they were taken. Preview your photos with 14 different real-time filters.

Price: free on iTunes, free on Google Play

Instacam

Windows Phone users aren't left out to dry here -- check out Instacam, which more or less clones Instagram's functionality for Microsoft's mobile phone platform.

Price: free

