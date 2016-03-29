Instagram is trying to quell fears about its new feed

About two weeks after Instagram announced that it planned to completely change the way its feed works by algorithmically ranking your photos, instead of showing them to you in reverse chronological order, the photo app is trying to calm the growing freak out among some of its highest-profile users.

If you’ve signed onto Instagram in the last few days, you may have noticed popular accounts you follow urging you to turn on “notifications” specifically for their posts.

Because Instagram’s new ranking system means that you will see only posts that the app thinks you’ll be most interested in at the top of your feed, big brands, celebrities and other high profile Instagram users are worried that their posts could get lost in the shuffle.

Thanks to rumours this weekend that Instagram would be changing its feed on Tuesday, the response reached such a fever pitch that Instagram felt felt compelled to tweet that “nothing is changing with your feed right now.”

We’re listening and we assure you nothing is changing with your feed right now. We promise to let you know when changes roll out broadly.

— Instagram (@instagram) March 28, 2016

Instagram still hasn’t said exactly when it plans to switch the way its feed displays posts, but a spokesperson tells Business Insider that “we have weeks or even months of testing to go.” In the meantime, here’s a sampling of some of the agitation the coming change has caused among Instagram users:











