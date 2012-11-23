Facebook's New Terms Of Service Suggests Ads Might Come To Instagram

Kevin Systrom, Instagram co-founder

Photo: YouTube/kevinrose

The language in Facebook’s new terms of service leaves the door quite open for ads to appear inside Instagram in the future, as pointed out in a tweet by tech reporter Christopher Mims.Here’s the key language:



“At this time, we’re focused mainly on product development and are not pursuing marketing or advertising opportunities. This may change as Instagram grows and we expand our team, and we look forward to working with you then.”

This one’s a no-brainer. Of course ads will come to Instagram.

Instagram has amassed 100+ million users in two years. It’s a beautiful visual service. Why on earth would advertisers NOT want to take advantage of that?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.