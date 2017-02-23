You can now post photo albums to Instagram

After years of only letting its users post one photo or video at a time, Instagram will finally allow the creation of albums.

You can now post up to 10 photos or videos at once on Instagram, the Facebook-owned app announced on Wednesday. An album can be swiped through in the order it was uploaded in.

Here’s how the new feature works:

Instagram users can now select up to 10 photos or videos from their camera rolls to be shown together in one post.

Each photo or video can be edited using Instagram’s built-in tools and rearranged before or after the post is shared.

Individual profiles can be tagged in each photo or video, but your caption and location tag applies to the whole collection.

A little album icon at the top right of a post’s thumbnail will indicate if there are multiple photos or videos to see.

This new feature will gradually be made available to all Instagram users over the next few weeks.

Here’s a GIF of Instagram albums in action:

Instagram has been rapidly announcing new features in recent months, most notably its clone of Snapchat’s “Stories” format last summer. The app recently hit 600 million monthly users and has managed to slow Snapchat’s growth as it prepares for a hotly-anticipated public offering next month.

