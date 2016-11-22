Instagram adds live video and disappearing group messages in its quest to conquer Snapchat

Instagram announced two new features on Monday: Snapchat-like disappearing messages and the ability to broadcast live video.

Both features announced Monday are intended “to give people the flexibility to capture and share all their moments in a fun, low-pressure way,” according to an Instagram spokesperson.

They also come after a slew of recent Instagram updates designed to win over Snapchat’s more than 150 million users.

Instagram is now copying the basic concept of Snapchat’s messaging. Photo and video messages sent directly to other Instagram users will disappear immediately after they’re viewed, like Snapchat. You’ll also be notified when the person you’re messaging takes a screenshot, like Snapchat.

Where Instagram differs from Snapchat is that you can message multiple people at once.

Instagram is taking a different approach to live video (which Snapchat hasn’t introduced) by immediately deleting each broadcast once it’s completed. The app’s algorithms will notify the people you interact with the most when you go live and show popular broadcasts as they’re happening in the Explore section.

Disappearing messages are rolling out to all Instagram users starting Monday, while live video is being tested with a small percentage of users before being made available more broadly.

