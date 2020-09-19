Instagram boss Adam Mosseri slams the Trump administration's TikTok ban, calling it 'quite bad for Instagram, Facebook, and the internet more broadly'

Reuters Instagram boss Adam Mosseri.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, spoke out on Friday about the Trump administration’s partial ban on TikTok.

“I’ve said this before, but a US TikTok ban would be quite bad for Instagram, Facebook, and the internet more broadly,”Mosseri tweeted.

While the ban may have a short-term benefit for Instagram – particularly after the introduction of its TikTok competitor, Reels, last month – the long-term costs outweigh those gains.

Following Mosseri’s tweets, acting TikTok chief Vanessa Pappas urged Instagram and Facebook to support TikTok in fighting the ban.

He noted that most of Instagram’s users are based outside of the US, which is also the company’s biggest potential growth area. The long term cost of “countries making aggressive demands and banning us over the next decade outweigh slowing down one competitor today.”

Mosseri’s comments came after the US Commerce Department on Friday issued a ban on new downloads and app updates for TikTok and WeChat over national security concerns, which for TikTok, could become an outright ban by November 12. TikTok is currently in talks to sell to software giant Oracle and several other US investors, which would seemingly resolve those concerns and lift the regulations.

TikTok told Business Insider in a statement that it would challenge the order, which it says “threatens to deprive the American people and small businesses across the US of a significant platform for both a voice and livelihoods.”

Following Mosseri’s tweets, acting TikTok chief Vanessa Pappas urged Instagram to support TikTok in fighting the ban.

We agree that this type of ban would be bad for the industry. We invite Facebook and Instagram to publicly join our challenge and support our litigation. This is a moment to put aside our competition and focus on core principles like freedom of expression and due process of law. — Vanessa Pappas (@v_ness) September 18, 2020

Mosseri’s comments on TikTok mirror his earlier statements on a possible ban, saying it sets a dangerous precedent that would be bad for Instagram in the long term.

“If we move to a place where countries start to silo internet within them, and we can’t operate in that way, I think that it’s much more problematic than any short-term benefit,” Mosseri said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” earlier this month. “I’m actually not enjoying this at all, although some people think it’s going to be very good for us.”

Instagram and TikTok are direct competitors, particularly after Instagram’s introduction of Reels, a short-form video feature Instagram added last month.

Alex Stamos, Facebook’s former chief information security officer, also weighed in on the ban Friday afternoon, saying it was a threat to the open internet.

The executive branch deciding what is allowed to be on the phones of Americans, with no judicial process or detailed guidelines that companies could follow to be in compliance, is a huge strike against the freedoms of US citizens and the open internet.https://t.co/gfuylDSeS9 — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) September 18, 2020

He likened the move to a “Great Firewall of the United States” and said the Trump administration’s move was “tacitly supporting the Chinese approach” to the internet.

“There is no emergency situation to justify this move, and all eyes are on the United States as we set precedent for how free countries treat legitimate security and privacy risks from multinational companies,” Stamos tweeted.

