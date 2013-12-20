Instagram Reveals The Results Of Its First-Ever Ad Campaigns

Instagram/michaelkors The first ever Instagram ad, from Michael Kors.

Instagram-owner Facebook announced Thursday that its first four Instagram advertising campaigns were successful in reaching large numbers of users and getting them to remember the brands whose campaigns they saw.

In a post published on Instagram’s Business blog, the company said Levi’s four sponsored images reached 7.4 million Americans aged 18-35 over a nine-day period while Ben and Jerry’s four sponsored images reached 9.8 million people in the U.S. over an eight-day span. Both campaigns ran during November.

In all, Instagram’s first four ad campaigns — which also included sponsored posts from Michael Kors and General Electric — helped its advertisers achieve a 32% incremental lift in ad recall for people who were exposed to multiple posts from a given campaign over a control group.

“Since its launch, Instagram has provided us with an amazing platform to connect with our fans and tell our story visually,” said Ben & Jerry’s digital marketing manager Mike Hayes. “Ads on Instagram let us reach and engage with more fans about our flavours, fun, and values.”

The Unilever-owned ice cream brand used sponsored posts to promote its “Scotchy Scotch Scotch” flavour, named after a line uttered by Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy character in the movie “Anchorman.”

Meanwhile, Levi’s used the platform to show people wearing its clothing in scenic outdoor locations. Here’s one of its promoted posts:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.