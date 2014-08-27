Instagram Pictures Reveal What Life Is Like For The 19-Year-Old Daughter Of Billionaire Roman Abramovich

bramybramabram/Instagram and Wikimedia Commons Roman Abramovich (right) and his 19-year-old daughter Sofia Abramovich (left).

Roman Abramovich lives an enviable life. The Russian oligarch and billionaire owner of Chelsea football club is #133 on Forbes’ World Billionaires list with a net worth of $US9.5 billion, and has some seriously awesome toys, including a $1 billion super yacht.

So it should come as no surprise that his 19-year-old daughter Sonya, one of the five children he has with ex-wife Irina, also lives a pretty pampered life.

According to The Daily Mail, Sonya (who goes by Sofia) has an Instagram account where she posts pictures of her home in the English countryside, stables of horses, and scads of gorgeous travel photos.

Though Sofia seems like any other teenage girl who loves shopping, boys, and “Gossip Girl,” she also posts updates of incredible experiences like attending a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert and going to Chelsea Football matches.

Keep reading to get a glimpse of what life is like for the teen daughter of an oligarch.

Even though her father is worth over $US9 billion, Sofia lives a fairly quiet life in the English county of Hampshire.





Like any other teen girl, Sofia really loves her selfies.

She’s not a huge fan of school and studying. This photo’s caption says: “Basically screwed #maths #alevel #failing #tangraph #whaisthis #completebull #killmenow #whydoievenbother”

Her home in England — where she lives with her mother and two younger siblings — is gorgeous.

Just look at that backyard.

She loves posting pictures from recent vacations, like her latest visit to St. Tropez in the South of France.

They also went to the Maldives earlier this year.

And when they travel, her family obviously flies private.

Sofia loves horses and competes in international show-jumping competitions. She recently competed at the Longines Global Champions Tour at Horse Guards Parade in London.

Her family raises horses and has a stable on their estate.

In addition to horses, Sofia has three dogs and a cat. Here’s her German Shepherd with her mum, Irina.

Here are her two other dogs, a Labradoodle and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, with her little sister Arina.

But probably the best thing about Sofia’s Instagram are her #TBTs (Throwback Thursdays) of her father, Roman Abramovich.

Aww. You can see more pictures at Sofia’s Instagram.

