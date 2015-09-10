The fabulous Instagram account of Queen Elizabeth II, who makes history today

Queen Elizabeth II, who is 89 and makes history today, has an Instagram account.
It’s full of wonderful gems that show off her fabulous life.
We’ve highlighted some of the best grams as she celebrates becoming the longest-reigning British monarch ever.
The monarch's account is filled with recent photos, but some of the more memorable images were taken way before Instagram's time. The future Queen Elizabeth II is pictured here with the Queen Mother and her younger sister, Princess Margaret, in 1939. Princess Margaret died in 2002 at age 71.
This photo is also precious. It's young Prince Charles and Princess Anne pictured with their mother in 1954. Both were born while the queen was still a princess. Prince Charles was born in 1948 and his sister came two years later. Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, have four children together.
The queen has always liked dogs. Here, she's pictured with her dog, Dookie, in 1939. Today, the queen owns two corgis, Willow and Holly, who are often photographed travelling around with her.
Speaking of travel -- the queen is a busy lady. While touring the Commonwealth Realms in 2002 to mark her Golden Jubilee, or 50 years on the throne, she continued to read letters from the public, official papers, and briefing notes.
The queen's wardrobe has always been a big deal. In the 1950s, when this picture was taken, her signature style was 'full-skirted dresses in sumptuous silks,' according to the offical British Monarchy website.
For other events, the queen has to wear traditional dress. Here, she wears extravagant velvet emerald robes for the annual Thistle service, where she installs new members of the order.
Sometimes, she gets to wear fancy crowns. This is the Imperial State Crown, originally made for Queen Victoria's coronation in 1838, which Elizabeth II wore at the state opening of parliament.
This crown is mounted with diamonds and a giant sapphire. The sapphire once belonged to Edward the Confessor, who ruled from 1042 to 1066.
The parties are another perk. The Royals throw a pretty decadent garden party. Here are some of the nibbles that were served at a party over the summer.
Instagram Embed:
An ordinary place setting won't do when you're a royal. A table in the ballroom of Buckingham palace is elegantly prepared ahead of a state banquet dinner.
Being the queen means you get to meet a lot of famous people. The queen met Neil Armstrong in 1969 after he became the first man to walk on the moon. Fellow astronauts Mike Collings and Buzz Aldrin were also there.
The queen has met tons of world leaders throughout her 63-year reign. Here she is with French President Francois Hollande in Paris.
She gets to hang out with celebrities, too. This photo of Julie Andrews and Elizabeth Taylor is from 2000, after receiving their damehoods from the queen.
